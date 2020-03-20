More coronavirus cases reported across Nebraska

Western Nebraska now has its third coronavirus case.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that two more Lincoln County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One is a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to Colorado, and the other is a man in his 20s who was in close contact with a person who previously tested positive for the disease. Both are self-isolating at home.

On Friday, Douglas County Health Department officials confirmed three new cases in the county.

The Douglas County cases are two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s who traveled to the southeastern United States, according to a press release sent Friday. The three cases are not connected and the people have not been hospitalized, county officials said.

Douglas County now has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sarpy County also announced its third case on Friday — a man in his 20s who recently returned from traveling to Europe.

There are now 38 people who have tested positive in Nebraska.

Lancaster County also reported its first case on Friday.

