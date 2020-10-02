Related to this story
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says he doesn't know who paid for the work to get the issue in front of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Case numbers are also spiking statewide, with 520 new cases confirmed Wednesday, after 515 cases were reported Tuesday.
This month, 53% of Bryan's coronavirus patients have been 70 or older, compared with only 25% in previous months.
"That's a reminder for all of us that the virus is still here, that it's still in the community, and we still have to take our steps we've talked about," Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Monday.
The total number of cases confirmed last week was 573, up from 538 the previous week.
109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; UNMC chancellor says state can 'expect an uptick'
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold also noted that there still are "plenty of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators" available to meet the challenge.
Nebraska reported more new cases of the coronavirus on Friday than at any point during the pandemic, with 792 cases pushing the statewide total to 46,977.
Beginning Tuesday, the operation will be housed in a former tire store at 19th and O streets.