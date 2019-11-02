The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is partnering with St. Elizabeth to host a Medicare Part D Enrollment event Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Rose and Franciscan rooms, 555 S. 70th St.
At this event, people with Medicare can meet one-on-one with a SHIIP-certified counselor and evaluate prescription drug plan options for the coming year. Appointments are required by contacting Nebraska SHIIP at 402-471-2841 or 1-800-234-7119.