Medical marijuana group pauses petition drive
A volunteer in Omaha collects signatures for a petition to place a medical marijuana measure on the Nebraska 2020 ballot. A group behind the effort said Saturday it is pausing its petition drive due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said Saturday it is temporarily suspending its petition drive because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the wider recommendations from public health officials and pausing our volunteer and paid signature gathering efforts within local communities until it is responsible to continue," the group said in an email sent to supporters.

The group, which is seeking to legalize marijuana for medical use through a ballot initiative, said it's developing a plan for the campaign to stay active and for volunteers to remain engaged.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it
LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

