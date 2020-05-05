Meatpacking plant outbreak, testing increase behind rise COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln added 45 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Tuesday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 439 -- a cumulative increase of 45% since early Sunday.

More than a third of the county's cases stem from an outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 158 Lancaster County cases tied to the outbreak, 91 are employees and 67 are relatives and close contacts, she said.

Local health officials still await some of the results from testing done in Crete last week, so Lopez expected to have more information Wednesday on the trend line of that outbreak, she said.

Lincoln's Smithfield plant has nine associated COVID-19, including six workers, Lopez said.

Increased testing has also contributed to the continued rise in cases, she said.

Over 5,000 county residents have been tested to date, and Lancaster County has registered only one death, a man in his 50s who died April 7.