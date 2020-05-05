Meatpacking plant outbreak, testing increase behind rise COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County

Lincoln added 45 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Tuesday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 439 -- a cumulative increase of 45% since early Sunday.
More than a third of the county's cases stem from an outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Wednesday afternoon.
Of the 158 Lancaster County cases tied to the outbreak, 91 are employees and 67 are relatives and close contacts, she said.
Local health officials still await some of the results from testing done in Crete last week, so Lopez expected to have more information Wednesday on the trend line of that outbreak, she said.
Lincoln's Smithfield plant has nine associated COVID-19, including six workers, Lopez said.
Increased testing has also contributed to the continued rise in cases, she said.
Over 5,000 county residents have been tested to date, and Lancaster County has registered only one death, a man in his 50s who died April 7.
The city released no other details about the new cases, though the health department’s online dashboard tracks trends of the cumulative cases. Of the total cases, 54.5% are male and most -- 247 -- are attributed to community spread.
Overall, 39 people known to have COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, including 12 Lancaster County residents, she said. Seven of the 39 patients were on ventilators.
On Tuesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lopez also announced they had officially extended the directed health measure set to expire by the end of Wednesday.
As previously announced, they will implement an extended health measure until Sunday. It features tweaks in some language to more closely align with state statute, includes the state's allowance for in-person worship at churches, temples and mosques, and bans door-to-door sales and new peddler permits.
Gaylor Baird plans to announce her intentions for May 11 and beyond later this week.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall, 5.1
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Tower Square sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Russ's Market
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
