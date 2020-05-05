You are the owner of this article.
Meatpacking plant outbreak, testing increase behind rise COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County
Cases by age group
Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard

Lincoln added 45 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 early Tuesday, bringing the Lancaster County total to 439 -- a cumulative increase of 45% since early Sunday.

More than a third of the county's cases stem from an outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Wednesday afternoon.

Of the 158 Lancaster County cases tied to the outbreak, 91 are employees and 67 are relatives and close contacts, she said. 

Local health officials still await some of the results from testing done in Crete last week, so Lopez expected to have more information Wednesday on the trend line of that outbreak, she said.

Lincoln's Smithfield plant has nine associated COVID-19, including six workers, Lopez said. 

Increased testing has also contributed to the continued rise in cases, she said. 

Over 5,000 county residents have been tested to date, and Lancaster County has registered only one death, a man in his 50s who died April 7.

The city released no other details about the new cases, though the health department’s online dashboard tracks trends of the cumulative cases. Of the total cases, 54.5% are male and most -- 247 -- are attributed to community spread.

Overall, 39 people known to have COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, including 12 Lancaster County residents, she said. Seven of the 39 patients were on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lopez also announced they had officially extended the directed health measure set to expire by the end of Wednesday. 

As previously announced, they will implement an extended health measure until Sunday. It features tweaks in some language to more closely align with state statute, includes the state's allowance for in-person worship at churches, temples and mosques, and bans door-to-door sales and new peddler permits. 

Gaylor Baird plans to announce her intentions for May 11 and beyond later this week.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

