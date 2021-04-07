Mayor gets first vaccine dose; Lancaster County reports 86 new COVID-19 cases

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, joining the 119,000 Lancaster County residents who are either fully or partially vaccinated.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez administered the vaccination as part of a large-scale clinic for residents age 49 and over staged at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Additional clinics planned this week at the arena include second-dose inoculations for residents age 63 and over on Thursday and Friday and a single-dose Johnson & Johnson clinic for manufacturing and food service workers on Saturday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,995.

Some of the new cases announced Wednesday are part of the 114 positive tests returned from labs on Tuesday. That's the most positive tests returned on a single day in Lancaster County since Jan. 28.

The number of deaths from the virus in the county remains at 228.

There are currently 23 people hospitalized in Lancaster County with COVID-19, 19 of which are from the county.