Mask mandate extended in Lincoln, Lancaster County

COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County dropped last week to their lowest level in almost three months.
But the test positivity rate went up, and admissions to local hospitals remain stubbornly high.
For those and other reasons, local officials have decided to extend the county's mask mandate for another four weeks.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez announced Tuesday that a new directed health measure will go into effect extending the mask mandate, which had been set to expire Thursday, until Nov. 24.
It's the second time the mandate has been extended after it was reinstated on Aug. 24.
"The data tells us our local situation is still concerning, and we're not yet in a position where we can safely remove the mask requirement," Lopez said.
Lancaster County is the only county or city in the state with a mask mandate, which is somewhat due to a quirk in state law that allows its health department to institute such measures without state approval. Opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts has in some cases prevented other cities and/or counties from instituting a similar mandate this fall.
There are a few school districts and universities that have instituted mask mandates, but some of them have started relaxing or eliminating them.
Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be mandatory at the two high schools in the Papillion-La Vista district. They will remain mandatory at middle and elementary schools, but the district has plans to make masks optional over the next few months if data supports it.
Ralston Public Schools plans to drop its mask mandate for middle and high school students on Monday.
And the University of Nebraska at Kearney lifted its campuswide mask mandate last week.
Most entities that have removed mask mandates have cited a decline in COVID-19 cases. According to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 3,756 cases statewide last week, a 9% decline from the previous week and a nearly 30% decline from the peak reached in early September.
Lancaster County has seen an even steeper decline. There were 507 cases last week, a decline of more than 15% from the previous week. Compared with the delta variant-associated peak reached the first week of September, cases are down more than 50%.
But local officials have expressed concern at the number of COVID-19 patients that continue to fill up Lincoln's hospital beds.
Though the number of hospitalizations has been dropping, hitting 86 patients Tuesday, the number of patients from Lancaster County has been rising, with 53 of the 86 being local residents.
