Make your neighborhood your network

Have faith. Faith communities can be another great resource for mental and behavioral health support. In some cases, the church may also be a food bank location.

Eat healthy. If your neighborhood doesn’t have a full grocery market within walking or biking distance, various convenience stores are partnering with the UNL Extension’s Choose Healthy Here program to add or expand healthy choices. Check for one near you. The Food Fort bus and the Lincoln Fresh van take free, healthy food out into several Lincoln neighborhoods.

The health of your neighborhood. To find out how lifespans, services, food access and more compare across neighborhoods, check out the Place Matters 3.0 community mapping project maps at the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln’s website at chelincoln.org.

Start to build your network. These are just a few of the amazing resources available in the Lincoln area. Explore your neighborhood and the city to find the ones that fit you or your family the best. You may be surprised by the many low- to no-cost opportunities to stay more mentally and physically healthy, happy and engaged. Visit LNKTV Health at lnktvhealth.lincoln.ne.gov for a community wellness calendar. Check the “Health & the City” playlist on YouTube (@LNKTVhealth) for more on Lincoln’s resources.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.

