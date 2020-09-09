Madsen's employees, patrons found maskless by Lincoln police during compliance check

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police caught patrons and employees not wearing masks inside Madsen's Bowling and Billiards during a coronavirus restriction compliance check Sunday, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

An officer entered the bowling alley at 4700 Dudley St. at 10 p.m. and observed those inside violating the local directed health measure's mask mandate, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Neither the patrons nor the employees were ticketed, but a criminal charge will be filed by the Lincoln City Attorney's Office, she said.

City Attorney Yohance Christie wasn't immediately available to comment on whether further action will be taken by the city.

Madsen's was the first business to defy the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's order to shut down over directed health measure violations and the only business ticketed thus far under it.

After a court fight over the order, a judge forced the city to use police to enforce the shutdown, and Madsen's reopened with the health department's permission after closing for three days.

Already, a misdemeanor charge accusing Madsen's of violating an order of the health director remains pending in Lancaster County Court.