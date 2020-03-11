LPS says school is on for Monday despite coronavirus concerns

He also said that disinfection efforts were "ramped up" at Southwest and North Star and both schools got thorough cleanings of all competition and common areas after last week's state tournament games.

Later, in an email to staff, Joel said the district will provide an update on Friday about "this evolving challenge."

"We know that staff and families are trying to plan. We encourage you to make plans now in the event that we do not have school next week or any of the following weeks as this moves through our state and community," the email said. "This is a unique situation, and we will be communicating with you any responsibilities and expectations for staff during these extenuating circumstances."

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln also has no plans to cancel classes, although administrators there have made contingency plans for staff and students.

UNL said Wednesday in a news release that it is adjusting existing policies to allow staff to work at alternative sites, specifically their homes, with supervisor approval.

There also is a temporary attendance policy in place for students with provisions for those who cannot attend class due to illness or self-quarantine.