LPS high schools will keep staggered schedules because of COVID case surge

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel said Friday high schools will continue with staggered schedules during second quarter, an about-face from his earlier announcement because of the surge in positive cases.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials moved to the high-orange (severe) range Friday -- the highest risk level since the dial was created, and Joel made the announcement during the mayor’s Friday briefing.

Joel announced Oct. 7 that LPS would change from what’s known as the 3/2 schedule to having all students back full time, but said at the time it was subject to change.

Keeping the staggered schedules means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half in school the last two days with them alternating Wednesdays. They do remote learning on the days they’re home.

Joel said they’d keep working with the local health department to determine when it’s safe to bring all high school students back to school, but said it depends largely on community members doing a better job of following safety protocols.

"We have to follow protocols," Joel said, "because if we want our kids back in school, it's going to take commitment from every single one of us."