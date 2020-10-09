 Skip to main content
LPS high schools will keep staggered schedules because of COVID case surge
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel said Friday high schools will continue with staggered schedules during second quarter, an about-face from his earlier announcement because of the surge in positive cases.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials moved to the high-orange (severe) range Friday -- the highest risk level since the dial was created, and Joel made the announcement during the mayor’s Friday briefing.

Joel announced Oct. 7 that LPS would change from what’s known as the 3/2 schedule to having all students back full time, but said at the time it was subject to change.

Keeping the staggered schedules means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half in school the last two days with them alternating Wednesdays. They do remote learning on the days they’re home.

Joel said they’d keep working with the local health department to determine when it’s safe to bring all high school students back to school, but said it depends largely on community members doing a better job of following safety protocols. 

"We have to follow protocols," Joel said, "because if we want our kids back in school, it's going to take commitment from every single one of us."

Also on Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases. 

Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the high number of new cases the last three weeks were a major consideration in moving the risk dial to high orange, its highest level since being created May 11. 

Lopez said the dial is not yet teetering on the red level, which would likely trigger new restrictions and lead to shutdowns of activities and potential measures like moving to all-remote learning.

The new totals raised the total number of coronavirus cases to 7,289. 

The county has not recorded any new deaths with the coronavirus toll remaining at 30. 

On Friday, 59 people were being treated for COVID-19 at Lincoln hospitals, with 11 needing ventilators. Of the 59, 31 are Lancaster County residents. 

During Friday's briefing Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird encouraged the community to take 10 minutes Saturday morning at 10 o'clock to sit in silence for 10 minutes as part of the national "Time of Remembrance" event organized by Kathleen Allan of Lincoln. Participants are asked to reflect, meditate and pray for those who have died of COVID-19 and for healing for the nation.

This is a developing story. 

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reporter Riley Johnson contributed to this story.

