LPS high schools will keep staggered schedules because of COVID-19 case surge

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel said Friday that high schools will continue with staggered schedules during the second quarter, an about-face from his earlier announcement because of the surge in coronavirus cases.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials moved the county's risk dial to the high-orange (severe) range Friday — the highest risk level since the dial was created May 11, and Joel made the announcement during Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Friday briefing.
Joel announced Oct. 7 that LPS would change from what’s known as the 3/2 schedule to having all students back full-time on Oct. 19, the beginning of second quarter, but said at the time it was subject to change.
"It seems like from the moment we made that announcement until today we’ve not done very well as a community," he said. "Numbers (of positive cases) are going up, hospitalizations are going up and sadly, fatalities have increased as well."
Although all LPS students have the option of learning remotely, high schools, which have the most students and are overcrowded, began the year with staggered schedules. That means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two days and they alternate Wednesdays. They do remote learning on the days they’re home.
Joel and Health Department Director Pat Lopez reiterated Friday that there are no verified cases of school spread, which Joel said was a testament to the safety precautions officials have put in place and how well students and staff have been following them.
It's when students and staff leave school that they tend to let their guard down, Joel said, and that's where the positive cases in schools are happening.
Joel said LPS officials will keep working with the health department to determine when it’s safe to bring all high school students back to school, but said it depends largely on community members doing a better job of following safety guidelines.
"We have to follow protocols," Joel said. "Because if we want our kids back in school, it's going to take commitment from every single one of us."
Also Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases.
Lopez said the high number of new cases the last three weeks was a major consideration in moving the risk dial to high-orange.
Support Local Journalism
The dial is not yet teetering on the red level, she said, which would likely trigger new restrictions and lead to shutdowns of activities and potential measures such as moving to all-remote learning.
The new totals raised the number of local coronavirus cases to 7,289.
The county has not recorded any new deaths, with the coronavirus toll remaining at 30.
On Friday, 59 people were being treated for COVID-19 at Lincoln hospitals, with 11 needing ventilators. Of the 59, 31 are Lancaster County residents.
As of Thursday evening, there had been 50,059 total cases statewide and 514 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
During Friday's briefing, Gaylor Baird encouraged the community to take 10 minutes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to sit in silence for 10 minutes as part of the national "Time of Remembrance" event organized by Kathleen Allan of Lincoln. Participants are asked to reflect, meditate and pray for those who have died of COVID-19 and for healing for the nation.
Positive cases in LPS schools pass 200 — including 10 in one elementary — but officials say no school spread
Photos: Lincoln in the pandemic era
Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
Lincoln Southwest volunteer
DMV lines
Mother/son art project
UNL in-person class
Farmers Market influencers
Iguana's Pub
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Reporter Riley Johnson contributed to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.