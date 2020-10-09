LPS high schools will keep staggered schedules because of COVID-19 case surge

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel said Friday that high schools will continue with staggered schedules during the second quarter, an about-face from his earlier announcement because of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials moved the county's risk dial to the high-orange (severe) range Friday — the highest risk level since the dial was created May 11, and Joel made the announcement during Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Friday briefing.

Joel announced Oct. 7 that LPS would change from what’s known as the 3/2 schedule to having all students back full-time on Oct. 19, the beginning of second quarter, but said at the time it was subject to change.

"It seems like from the moment we made that announcement until today we’ve not done very well as a community," he said. "Numbers (of positive cases) are going up, hospitalizations are going up and sadly, fatalities have increased as well."

Although all LPS students have the option of learning remotely, high schools, which have the most students and are overcrowded, began the year with staggered schedules. That means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two days and they alternate Wednesdays. They do remote learning on the days they’re home.