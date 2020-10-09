 Skip to main content
LPS high schools will keep staggered schedules because of COVID-19 case surge
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel said Friday that high schools will continue with staggered schedules during the second quarter, an about-face from his earlier announcement because of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials moved the county's risk dial to the high-orange (severe) range Friday — the highest risk level since the dial was created May 11, and Joel made the announcement during Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Friday briefing.

Joel announced Oct. 7 that LPS would change from what’s known as the 3/2 schedule to having all students back full-time on Oct. 19, the beginning of second quarter, but said at the time it was subject to change.

"It seems like from the moment we made that announcement until today we’ve not done very well as a community," he said. "Numbers (of positive cases) are going up, hospitalizations are going up and sadly, fatalities have increased as well."

Although all LPS students have the option of learning remotely, high schools, which have the most students and are overcrowded, began the year with staggered schedules. That means half the students are in school the first two days of the week, the other half the last two days and they alternate Wednesdays. They do remote learning on the days they’re home.

Joel and Health Department Director Pat Lopez reiterated Friday that there are no verified cases of school spread, which Joel said was a testament to the safety precautions officials have put in place and how well students and staff have been following them.

It's when students and staff leave school that they tend to let their guard down, Joel said, and that's where the positive cases in schools are happening.

Joel said LPS officials will keep working with the health department to determine when it’s safe to bring all high school students back to school, but said it depends largely on community members doing a better job of following safety guidelines.

"We have to follow protocols," Joel said. "Because if we want our kids back in school, it's going to take commitment from every single one of us."

Also Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 112 new coronavirus cases.

Lopez said the high number of new cases the last three weeks was a major consideration in moving the risk dial to high-orange.

The dial is not yet teetering on the red level, she said, which would likely trigger new restrictions and lead to shutdowns of activities and potential measures such as moving to all-remote learning.

The new totals raised the number of local coronavirus cases to 7,289.

The county has not recorded any new deaths, with the coronavirus toll remaining at 30.

On Friday, 59 people were being treated for COVID-19 at Lincoln hospitals, with 11 needing ventilators. Of the 59, 31 are Lancaster County residents.

As of Thursday evening, there had been 50,059 total cases statewide and 514 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

During Friday's briefing, Gaylor Baird encouraged the community to take 10 minutes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to sit in silence for 10 minutes as part of the national "Time of Remembrance" event organized by Kathleen Allan of Lincoln. Participants are asked to reflect, meditate and pray for those who have died of COVID-19 and for healing for the nation.

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Reporter Riley Johnson contributed to this story.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

