Longtime coach Allen discusses Olympics with Exec Club

“She is a beast. Nobody’s going to beat her. She’s about this tall, and she can jump about that high,” Allen said as he motioned to the 4-foot-8 height of Biles and an estimated 3 feet higher for her leaping ability. “Man, is she explosive, holy cow. She’s 24 now, and if she wins the parallel bars she could win every event. When you see her go, you can see she’s better than everyone. She’s just phenomenal.”

He did, however, bring up the subject that could set the team and the Olympics back. The dreaded five-letter word in caps, followed by the number 19.

“They announced this morning that one of our girls has tested positive for COVID, but it looks to be one of the alternates because they have two teams over there,” said Allen, who has been to all of the Olympics from 1976 to 1996, except the 1980 Olympics in Russia due to a boycott.

Allen said he and former Husker football coach and, at the time, athletic director Bob Devaney were instrumental in getting the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program started back in the days of the Big Eight Conference. And it wasn’t long before the women brought home championship trophies. That was something Allen was familiar with while coaching the Husker men’s program as well.