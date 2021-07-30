Longtime coach Allen discusses Olympics with Exec Club

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally here in 2021, and who better locally to talk about the Games than longtime gymnastics coach Francis Allen? His participation in the Olympics dates back to Montreal in 1976.
“I saw Nadia Comaneci compete against the Russian girl Olga Korbut back in 1976. There wasn’t a seat in the house. It was standing-room-only. That crowd was so big watching them,” said Allen, sharing his first memories from the Olympics with Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon July 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln. “That’s when women’s gymnastics cracked the whole media. It’s the No. 1 watched event at the Olympics other than the opening ceremony.”
Allen predicted the U.S. women’s gymnastics team would easily win gold, and a lot of it, in Japan as the main thrust of events was set to begin. He said women’s gymnastics are second to none in the world in terms of talent. And it comes down to the numbers.
“There are 4.3 million girls doing gymnastics in the U.S. You can’t beat that kind of number. Nobody’s going to beat them. The cream always rises to the top. Our girls are going to win gold,” Allen said before launching into the feats of Simone Biles, who owns a combined 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. (His presentation took place before Biles withdrew from the competition.)
“She is a beast. Nobody’s going to beat her. She’s about this tall, and she can jump about that high,” Allen said as he motioned to the 4-foot-8 height of Biles and an estimated 3 feet higher for her leaping ability. “Man, is she explosive, holy cow. She’s 24 now, and if she wins the parallel bars she could win every event. When you see her go, you can see she’s better than everyone. She’s just phenomenal.”
He did, however, bring up the subject that could set the team and the Olympics back. The dreaded five-letter word in caps, followed by the number 19.
“They announced this morning that one of our girls has tested positive for COVID, but it looks to be one of the alternates because they have two teams over there,” said Allen, who has been to all of the Olympics from 1976 to 1996, except the 1980 Olympics in Russia due to a boycott.
Allen said he and former Husker football coach and, at the time, athletic director Bob Devaney were instrumental in getting the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program started back in the days of the Big Eight Conference. And it wasn’t long before the women brought home championship trophies. That was something Allen was familiar with while coaching the Husker men’s program as well.
In his 40+-year reign as head coach at Nebraska, Allen won eight national coach of the year awards, eight national championships and seven NCAA team runner-up finishes. His teams produced nine U.S. Olympians and 41 individual NCAA champions. He knows a few things about gymnastics. And, again it comes back to numbers.
“Back in 1968 before Title 9 in 1972, there were 210 men’s gymnastics programs across the country,” Allen said. “Now, we’re down to 13. We lost Iowa and Michigan last year due to COVID and money.”
Allen said the U.S. men’s gymnastics team will most probably finish fourth in the 2020 Olympics behind China, Russia and Japan.
While reminiscing about a past Olympiad in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, where he was head coach for the U.S. team again, Allen recognized the dichotomy between some athletes playing another sport and utilizing their separate living quarters and lifestyle.
“The U.S. basketball team members in ’92 were living on yachts and were being helicoptered in from the Mediterranean,” he said. “That’s not what the rest of us were doing.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.