LOGAN GRONEWOLD: Andrea Kabourek Courage Award

Lincoln Northeast High School middle hitter and four-year starter Logan Gronewold doesn’t want to be defined by her condition.

She was a perfectly healthy teenager until October 2017, when she had her first encounter with encephalitis, a swelling of the brain. Doctors aren’t sure what caused it, but the reaction came about 32 hours after she got her annual flu shot.

In Illinois with her family visiting her older brother at Northwestern University, she uncharacteristically fell asleep at a restaurant and struggled to stay awake. After tests at a Lincoln hospital didn’t turn up anything, Gronewold went on to play in volleyball districts.

A few days later, her parents got a call from school that something wasn’t right with Logan. They took her to Children’s Hospital in Omaha. She’s been checked for every autoimmune disease, said her mom, Shannon.

Released on a high dose of steroids after 13 days, Gronewold’s brain began to swell again as she was being weaned off of them. Doctors prescribed a BrainWorks protocol for antibody-mediated inflammatory brain disease. Logan was out of school from the end of October until the end of January 2018.