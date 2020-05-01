Lincoln's water plant has isolated workers in RVs to ensure water production

Ravenscroft said everyone has felt caged in. The weather forecast looks great for the weekend and into next week, on top of upcoming temptations like Cinco de Mayo, graduations and Mother's Day; and the state and the country are beginning to open back up, he said.

"There are going to be parishioners going to churches in Lincoln and across Southeast Nebraska as soon as this weekend. We know people want to get back to work and get back to some form of normalcy," Ravenscroft said.

But he asked people to keep themselves and their families safe.

It's like we're the underdogs in a football game against a "strong, menacing and stealthy" opponent that just scored, and it's nearing halftime, Ravenscroft said.

In other words, he said, regardless of loosening restrictions, people should continue to meticulously wash their hands, cover their faces, avoid large crowds and be cautious of whom they interact with.

"We know we don't know who has this," Ravenscroft said.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

