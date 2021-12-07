Lincoln's risk dial rises as COVID-19 cases hit high for the year

Russ Gronewold, CEO of Bryan Health, said the health system expected a surge that would last 8-10 weeks and instead has dealt with 23 weeks of sustained stress.

That has required the hospital to mandate overtime among nurses and other health professionals, he said. Bryan's two hospitals in Lincoln are full almost all the time.

Gronewold said Bryan routinely has a waiting list of 25-30 seriously ill patients who are waiting for beds to open so they can be transferred.

"Our staff and our physicians now are in a position where they are choosing literally hour by hour who gets the next bed," he said.

Gronewold said the people hospitalized for COVID-19 at Bryan are mostly unvaccinated, representing 80% of patients, but for patients under age 50, 95% are unvaccinated.

Hospital capacity is not only an issue in Lincoln, but also in Omaha and statewide.

Hospitals in the Omaha area have seen a surge of patients over the past few weeks, and on Tuesday, Nebraska Medicine said it was once again suspending most of its elective surgeries to free up beds.