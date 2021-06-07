Lincoln's new FitLot for outdoor circuit training offers free classes

Johnson said attendance at each FitLot class session has been at or near the limit of 15 people.

Funding from AARP is covering the cost of holding the classes through spring of next year, but Johnson said the Lincoln Parks and Rec Department would likely continue the classes if community interest remains.

While the project is funded by AARP, the FitLot is open to adults of all ages, Johnson said. People are welcome to use the equipment at any time during the day. Each piece of equipment has a QR code on it that when scanned will pull up information on how to use it, she said.

Kelly Hartz said he uses the FitLot 3-4 times a week. He utilizes the equipment for exercises such as step-ups, pull-ups, push-ups, squats and different stretches.

Hartz said he’s found the equipment to be durable and enjoys getting to work out outdoors.

“It's good to be outside, because you get the sun on top of everything else, and I like nature,” he said.

People of all ages utilize the structure, Hartz said, and he sees it as a beneficial addition to Woods Park.