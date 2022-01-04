Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial moving to red amid surge of cases

Douglas County hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases ever recorded last week and it continues to see its hospital numbers rise, with 340 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is up significantly from a week ago.

Statewide hospitalizations also have been climbing, hitting 532 as of Tuesday morning, up from 449 on Christmas Eve.

Lincoln hospitals had 113 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, which is down from the 2021 high of 130 on Thursday.

The county reported three more deaths Tuesday: two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s.

Lopez did not rule out future DHMs if conditions worsen.

"At this point, we're keeping all our tools available to us, and we'll respond as necessary," she said.

For now, though, the best way for people to protect themselves from the virus continues to be getting vaccinated, Lopez said. She said more than 64% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 55% of people eligible for booster shots have gotten them. Among children ages 5-11, 32% have had at least one shot and 24% are fully vaccinated.