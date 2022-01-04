Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial moving to red amid surge of cases

Local officials are painting the town red again, and not in a good way.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez announced Tuesday that the county's COVID-19 risk dial will move into the red, or severe, range for the first time in nearly a year.
The move comes amid a nationwide COVID-19 surge, with Lancaster County recording more than 1,600 cases last week, its highest weekly total in more than a year.
Lopez said the increase in new cases was expected and is caused by "a combination of people letting down their guard, holiday gatherings and the arrival of the omicron variant.".
Omicron is "spreading fast and causing a large number of cases over a short time," she said.
Lopez said there have only been about 10 cases of omicron confirmed in Lancaster County so far, but recent results show it's much more widespread.
The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory reported that 77% of positive tests it sequenced on Monday were caused by omicron.
Dr. Michael Schooff, CHI Health's primary care medical director, said Tuesday that 52% of tests sequenced statewide in the past two weeks have detected omicron, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The variant "will be predominant across the state in the next week or so," Schooff said.
His colleague, Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease expert with CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, said she believes more than 90% of the cases in the state will be omicron by next week.
Locally, officials are worried enough about the case surge to bump the risk dial to its highest level, although they are not planning any new directed health measures.
The Health Department allowed the countywide mask mandate to expire right before Christmas, and there are no plans to bring it back at this time, Lopez said, although she encouraged people to wear masks, especially if they are attending large events, such as athletic contests or concerts, noting that they are "taking a risk" by gathering with other people.
Lincoln Public Schools on Monday reversed course and said it will require masks in all buildings when school restarts on Wednesday. It had previously planned to make masks mandatory only in elementary schools.
In the Omaha area, where COVID-19 cases are currently at their highest level since the pandemic began, the Ralston School District and Creighton University both announced mask mandates, joining Omaha Public Schools and the Westside school district.
Douglas County hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases ever recorded last week and it continues to see its hospital numbers rise, with 340 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is up significantly from a week ago.
Statewide hospitalizations also have been climbing, hitting 532 as of Tuesday morning, up from 449 on Christmas Eve.
Lincoln hospitals had 113 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, which is down from the 2021 high of 130 on Thursday.
The county reported three more deaths Tuesday: two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s.
Lopez did not rule out future DHMs if conditions worsen.
"At this point, we're keeping all our tools available to us, and we'll respond as necessary," she said.
For now, though, the best way for people to protect themselves from the virus continues to be getting vaccinated, Lopez said. She said more than 64% of county residents are fully vaccinated and 55% of people eligible for booster shots have gotten them. Among children ages 5-11, 32% have had at least one shot and 24% are fully vaccinated.
Though omicron has proven more adept at evading both vaccine and natural COVID-19 immunity, evidence has shown cases are much more mild in those who are vaccinated or who have had a prior infection.
Lopez said the Health Department is ramping up its vaccine efforts and is hosting two walk-in clinics this weekend at Culler Middle School, which are offering first, second and booster doses to anyone who is eligible.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-15, and the Centers for Disease Control is expected to sign off on that decision later this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday.
If and when that happens, "we'll be ready to start administering boosters to this age group as soon as possible," Lopez said.
9 charts that show how Lincoln and Nebraska are coping with COVID-19
Lancaster county COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster county COVID-19 cases
Lincoln hospital bed occupancy
Nebraska ICU capacity, by county
Nebraska hospital capacity, by county
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccination rates: How Nebraska compares
Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU usage
Nebraska COVID-19 testing
