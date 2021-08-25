 Skip to main content
Lincoln's COVID-19 death toll rises by two to 264
Lincoln's COVID-19 death toll rises by two to 264

Nurses talk about their frustration and exhaustion as unvaccinated patients have fueled a rise in Bryan's COVID-19 population.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that two more people have died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. This raises the total death toll in the county to 264.

The man in his 80s and woman in her 30s were both hospitalized prior to their deaths, though only one was vaccinated.

Lancaster County currently has 68 people hospitalized with the virus, four of whom are on ventilators. There were 163 new lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday as well.

The indoor mask mandate was reinstated Wednesday for everyone 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. This will stay in place until Sept. 30, when it will be reevaluated, officials said in a news release.

The health department is continuing to offer walk-in vaccination clinics.

Bryan Health nurses frustrated, exhausted over latest COVID-19 surge
State rejects Douglas County's request to issue mask mandate
LPS students accounted for 14% of Lancaster County's coronavirus cases last week
County rules will mandate masks at Husker volleyball matches, elsewhere on UNL campus
