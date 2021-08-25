Lincoln's COVID-19 death toll rises by two to 264

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday that two more people have died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. This raises the total death toll in the county to 264.

The man in his 80s and woman in her 30s were both hospitalized prior to their deaths, though only one was vaccinated.

Lancaster County currently has 68 people hospitalized with the virus, four of whom are on ventilators. There were 163 new lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday as well.

The indoor mask mandate was reinstated Wednesday for everyone 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. This will stay in place until Sept. 30, when it will be reevaluated, officials said in a news release.

The health department is continuing to offer walk-in vaccination clinics.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

