Lincoln's COVID-19 case decline could be start of positive trend

The mask mandate is scheduled to expire Sept. 30, and Lopez said it's too early to tell whether that will happen or it will be extended. She said there needs to be a sustained drop in COVID-19 case numbers, as well as the test positivity rate, for officials to consider letting the mandate expire.

"That's why the next week or so is going to be critical for us," she said.

Rauner said another reason he believes masks are working is that COVID-19 hospitalizations for Lancaster County residents are leveling off, while the number of out-of-town residents in local hospitals continues to go up.

On Tuesday, there were 119 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, the highest number in nine months. However, only 72 of them were Lancaster County residents, the same as on Friday. The number of patients from other counties stood at 47 on Tuesday, up from 32 on Friday.

Even though hospitals have postponed a number of elective surgeries per an order from Gov. Pete Ricketts, they are still extremely full. Bryan Health reported that as of midnight Sunday, it had 51 intensive care patients for its 50 ICU beds.

On Friday, Bryan transferred two non-COVID-19 patients from Lincoln to Crete Area Medical Center, which it also owns, to free up beds, said spokesman Edgar Bumanis.