Lincoln's 9th case caught coronavirus on trip to Texas; mayor hopes 'tough' early measures blunted local spread

Nearly one of every two confirmed cases in Nebraska comes from Douglas County, according to the state. Lancaster County has the fifth most confirmed cases.

During a videoconference with Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members Wednesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she's hopeful measures the city has taken to blunt the spread will bear fruit.

Early moves Lincoln made, such as not allowing fans at the boys state basketball tournament and closing schools, "have put us in a strong position to fight the virus," she said.

Gaylor Baird noted that not allowing fans at the basketball tournament was "one of the toughest decisions we made early on." But she also said it was vindicated when college and pro leagues canceled games shortly after.

She commended residents for doing a good job following recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering with others, and she also stressed the importance of people staying home if they are sick.

"If we can stop the spread of the virus and limit it within a household, we've done important, heroic work to protect the rest of the community and to protect all the medical professionals who are on the front lines," Gaylor Baird said.