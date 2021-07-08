 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman's death marks first from delta variant
A Lincoln woman in her 40s has died from the delta variant of the coronavirus, a more infectious strain of the virus that has raised alarms about a potential pandemic resurgence.

The woman was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to Scott Holmes, the manager of the environmental health division at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The Health Department reported the death Thursday, and the county's death toll from the virus is now 239.

The county also reported 13 new cases Thursday, down from 21 on Wednesday but in general up from single-digit amounts in May.

There are 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, including 15 from the county.

The Health Department said there have been a total of 254 variant cases in the county, with 196 of those cases of the alpha strain, first identified in the U.K. Just 20 cases were the delta variant, which popped up in India and has raised alarms because it is believed to be more infectious and possibly more deadly.

Health officials said the best defense against variants are vaccines, which have been shown to be effective against the strains currently circulating in Nebraska.

The CDC recently reported that preliminary data from several states showed 99.5% of people who died from COVID-19 in the U.S. were unvaccinated.

Potluck at the park brings Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook friends together in real life

Over 66% of those 16 and older in the county have been fully vaccinated, shy of officials' goal of 75%.

Lincoln went into the green zone of its COVID risk dial in May, signaling a minimal level of spread and spelling an end to mask mandates and social distancing restrictions.

But some officials, like local physician and school board member Bob Rauner, have said COVID restrictions may be necessary in the future as variants, like the delta strain, continue to spread.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

