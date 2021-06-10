Lincoln woman on road to recovery after noticing stroke symptoms on a Zoom call

During the onslaught of Zoom meetings in pandemic times, Ann Tillery was used to worrying mostly about technology cooperating.

But when the Lincoln woman suffered a stroke on camera during a virtual meeting in May, the technology was in some small way a lifesaver.

Tillery suffered a stroke while on a Zoom call with members of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s office advocating for the Alzheimer's Association on May 18.

“The technology was working fine, but then, in just a split second, my world changed,” she said Thursday.

It all happened so fast, Tillery said. She saw the left side of her face begin to droop in her screen on Zoom; her speech began to slur and her left arm felt heavy.

All of the classic signs of a stroke were there, Tillery explained, but no one else on the call was able to realize what was happening.

Tillery was at the University of Nebraska Foundation office, but alone in a conference room and not near anyone who could hear if she called for help.

She grabbed her phone and tried to stand, but fell to the floor.