Lincoln woman had fever, shakes, headache, trouble breathing and a negative COVID-19 test

Jim Nora, Bryan Health’s infectious disease specialist, agreed when he spoke to the media during a hospital news conference on testing last month.

The direct molecular testing being done now is a “point-in-time” test. “We know it is normal for a person to stop shedding virus at some point in their illness. There may be just a short window of opportunity to do testing.”

Nora had no knowledge of false positives, but false negative rates "might be 10%, it might be 20%," he said. "The important thing is, it’s probably not zero.”

So maybe you had coronavirus in February, that week you couldn’t stop coughing. Maybe you had a mild case, a scratchy throat, fatigue. Maybe you had it and showed no symptoms at all.

Or maybe not.

Vance, the CHI president, had mild symptoms and was tested. Turns out he had RSV.

At one point during that long week of the worst of her illness, Walkowiak started thinking about her passwords and making a list of people for her husband to contact if she needed to go to the hospital.