Lincoln VA clinic moving from former hospital to new building

Thirty-two years ago, when Kim Shambaugh-Miller started working at Lincoln’s VA facility, it was a clinic and a 200-bed hospital where veterans recovered from surgeries and sickness.

But as health care modernized, the hospital services moved to Omaha, and the large, central building on the Veterans Affairs campus, south of 70th and O streets, became an outpatient clinic only, where veterans visited a doctor, a dentist or a counselor.

Today, Shambaugh-Miller is helping lead the move into a new two-story brick building, a modern outpatient clinic that will serve the 10,000 veterans from the Southeast Nebraska area.

Construction on the clinic, on the northwest edge of the VA campus, is finished and workers are now moving in the computers, the dental chairs, the examination tables, the desks and other furniture.

The Veterans Affairs administration expects to open the new clinic this week, according to Patrick Dawson, assistant director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

One night, the VA will close the clinic in the old building, now referred to as the “legacy building," and the next working day the 250 employees will open the doors to the new clinic. There will be no interruption of services for veterans, Dawson said.