Lincoln traffic last week 37% lower than average, county coronavirus cases at 97
Lincoln traffic last week 37% lower than average, county coronavirus cases at 97

Hannah Elliott (from left), executive director of Woodlands at Hillcrest, joins volunteers from NRC Health, including Emily Wiebeck, Tess Kurtenbach and Emily Schweitzer, as they thank staff members showing up for work at the senior housing facility on Wednesday. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

State traffic counters detected 37% less traffic on Lincoln streets and highways last week compared to the three-year traffic average, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported Wednesday. 

The decrease was slightly larger than the 35% drop measured statewide last week. 

State transportation officials began analyzing traffic counts for Lincoln, Omaha, Interstate 80 and rural highways in response to the pandemic and to visualize the effect of directed health measures.

Lincoln's traffic decreases have grown steadily larger since mid-March, but this week's drop is the most significant.

Last week, Interstate 80 traffic between Lincoln and the Iowa border had its largest decrease of the pandemic, down 44% from its three-year average, according to the state.

Traffic in the Omaha area was off 39%.

To follow traffic counts, visit Dot.nebraska.gov

County confirms five more cases

Local health officials confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 97.

The new positive tests were from two women and three men ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s.

While many of the cases remained under investigation, some of the newly reported cases were the relatives of known COVID-19 patients, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

A majority of Lancaster County's cases have resulted from community spread of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two Lancaster County residents with COVID-19 remained hospitalized, both on ventilators, Lopez said.

Lancaster County has reported only one death to date, a man in his 50s who died earlier this month. 

Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fifth-most confirmed cases in the state. 

Gaylor Baird and local health officials have urged people who show symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, to seek testing. 

Drive-thru testing sites in north and south Lincoln still have capacity to test more people who are experiencing symptoms.

The scene in Lincoln

