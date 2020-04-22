Lincoln traffic last week 37% lower than average, county coronavirus cases at 97

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State traffic counters detected 37% less traffic on Lincoln streets and highways last week compared to the three-year traffic average, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported Wednesday.

The decrease was slightly larger than the 35% drop measured statewide last week.

State transportation officials began analyzing traffic counts for Lincoln, Omaha, Interstate 80 and rural highways in response to the pandemic and to visualize the effect of directed health measures.

Lincoln's traffic decreases have grown steadily larger since mid-March, but this week's drop is the most significant.

Last week, Interstate 80 traffic between Lincoln and the Iowa border had its largest decrease of the pandemic, down 44% from its three-year average, according to the state.

Traffic in the Omaha area was off 39%.

County confirms five more cases

Local health officials confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 97.