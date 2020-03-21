Lincoln senator objects to reconvening Legislature in person

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks on Saturday objected to having the state Legislature physically convene at the Capitol next week.
Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk on Friday summoned senators back to Lincoln hours after Gov. Pete Ricketts participated in a teleconference with them to outline his request for $58.6 million in emergency appropriations to deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
Senators are scheduled to reconvene Monday at 1:30 p.m. "because it is necessary for us to authorize this critical funding so that Nebraska can respond sufficiently to the current crisis," Scheer told the Journal Star on Friday.
Pansing Brooks, however, said the Legislature does not have to convene in person to accomplish that task.
"While I recognize the urgent need for the Legislature to act on certain emergency legislation, there is no legal or functional reason to assemble the Legislature together in any physical space to accomplish those vital objectives," she said in a letter sent to senators and legislative staff.
Pansing Brooks pointed out that there are video conferencing platforms that other groups have used to conduct meetings, and she also referenced a 1933 Nebraska Supreme Court ruling that said the only two requirements for legislative votes are that they be public and recorded.
"Zoom and other technologies can easily accomplish these two fundamental requirements," she said in the letter.
Pansing Brooks said that requiring senators to vote in person would needlessly risk the health of those with underlying medical conditions and also would exclude members who are in voluntary self-quarantine because of potential exposure.
"In conclusion, with all due respect, I implore all senators to request the Legislative leadership to postpone the reconvening of the Legislature until existing, functional, readily available technology has been put in place to allow ALL members to participate remotely in the conduct of our essential state business," Pansing Brooks said in her letter.
