 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln sees slight decline in COVID-19 cases

  • 0

Local COVID-19 cases declined last week for the first time in nearly two months.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 417 cases for the week that ended Saturday, down slightly from 422. That was the first decline in weekly cases since the week that ended April 2.

Restaurant industry still strong in Lincoln despite challenges
Watch now: Madonna unveils its Lincoln campus expansion

Hospitalization numbers also declined over the past week, with the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients dropping to 17 as of Monday, down from 19 on May 23. There were 23 patients in Lincoln hospitals as of Tuesday.

The Health Department said Tuesday that the local COVID-19 risk dial will stay in the mid-yellow range for the third week in a row, indicating a moderate risk of spread of the virus.

The decline in local cases last week does not appear to be the start of a longer-term trend, as other indicators show COVID-19 is still going strong.

The Health Department reported that local wastewater sampling showed an uptick in virus particles last week. Also, the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Lancaster County rose from 12.3% to 16.1% last week.

People are also reading…

Statewide, COVID-19 cases increased slightly, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services, which reported 2,017 cases for the week ending Saturday, up from 1,995 the previous week.

There also was an increase in the Nebraska test positivity rate, from 10.2% to 11.6%.

On a per-capita basis, virus levels in Nebraska last week still ranked among the lowest in the country, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Virus levels and hospitalizations also continue to be a small fraction of levels seen when the omicron variant peaked in Nebraska earlier this year.

The nation as a whole is averaging 110,000 new cases a day, according to the CDC. While cases appear to be leveling off in the Northeast, they have begun to pick up in parts of the West and South.

However, it's widely recognized that official case counts are undercounting the true number of infections. Many more people are using the now widely available at-home tests, which are not routinely included in official tallies.

Exactly how many cases are going under the radar isn't known. But researchers at the City University of New York estimated in a recent study that the true number of infections in New York City from April to May was 31 times higher than official case counts. The study has not been officially reviewed by other scientists.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1%  who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID.  A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you guess the Queen's favorite cocktail?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News