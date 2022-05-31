Lincoln sees slight decline in COVID-19 cases

Local COVID-19 cases declined last week for the first time in nearly two months.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 417 cases for the week that ended Saturday, down slightly from 422. That was the first decline in weekly cases since the week that ended April 2.

Hospitalization numbers also declined over the past week, with the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients dropping to 17 as of Monday, down from 19 on May 23. There were 23 patients in Lincoln hospitals as of Tuesday.

The Health Department said Tuesday that the local COVID-19 risk dial will stay in the mid-yellow range for the third week in a row, indicating a moderate risk of spread of the virus.

The decline in local cases last week does not appear to be the start of a longer-term trend, as other indicators show COVID-19 is still going strong.

The Health Department reported that local wastewater sampling showed an uptick in virus particles last week. Also, the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Lancaster County rose from 12.3% to 16.1% last week.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases increased slightly, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services, which reported 2,017 cases for the week ending Saturday, up from 1,995 the previous week.

There also was an increase in the Nebraska test positivity rate, from 10.2% to 11.6%.

On a per-capita basis, virus levels in Nebraska last week still ranked among the lowest in the country, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Virus levels and hospitalizations also continue to be a small fraction of levels seen when the omicron variant peaked in Nebraska earlier this year.

The nation as a whole is averaging 110,000 new cases a day, according to the CDC. While cases appear to be leveling off in the Northeast, they have begun to pick up in parts of the West and South.

However, it's widely recognized that official case counts are undercounting the true number of infections. Many more people are using the now widely available at-home tests, which are not routinely included in official tallies.

Exactly how many cases are going under the radar isn't known. But researchers at the City University of New York estimated in a recent study that the true number of infections in New York City from April to May was 31 times higher than official case counts. The study has not been officially reviewed by other scientists.

The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.