Lincoln reports two more deaths from COVID-19; both individuals were unvaccinated

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 253.

The deaths were a woman in her 90s, who was in a long-term care facility, and a man in his 40s, who had been hospitalized, according to the health department. Both individuals were unvaccinated.

As of Friday, 70 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, 54 of whom were from the county.

The health department also reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

