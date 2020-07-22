You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln reports second highest number of new coronavirus cases
Lincoln reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day count since May, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases bring Lancaster County’s total to 2,597. The total number of deaths remains at 14.

“Today’s significant case load urgently reminds us all to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement.

While new cases are up significantly, few are requiring hospitalization. On Wednesday, a total of 19 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, with 15 of those patients from Lancaster County.

The number of confirmed recoveries in Lancaster County jumped from 869 to 930, officials said.

Statewide, there were 23,190 coronavirus cases and 310 deaths as of Tuesday night.

Late Tuesday, a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said a 33rd staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and is self-isolating at home.

According to a release, 21 of those 33 employees have recovered from COVID-19.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

