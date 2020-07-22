Lincoln reports second highest number of new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second highest single-day count since May, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases bring Lancaster County’s total to 2,597. The total number of deaths remains at 14.

“Today’s significant case load urgently reminds us all to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement.

While new cases are up significantly, few are requiring hospitalization. On Wednesday, a total of 19 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, with 15 of those patients from Lancaster County.

The number of confirmed recoveries in Lancaster County jumped from 869 to 930, officials said.

Statewide, there were 23,190 coronavirus cases and 310 deaths as of Tuesday night.

Late Tuesday, a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said a 33rd staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and is self-isolating at home.

According to a release, 21 of those 33 employees have recovered from COVID-19.