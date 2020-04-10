You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln reports four new coronavirus cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln reports four new coronavirus cases

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln brought the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 49 on Friday morning, health officials said.

The new cases include three people in their 30s and one in their 60s, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating how they contracted the virus.

Child among six new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

Earlier this week, the city reported its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.

As of noon Friday, Nebraska has reported 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up almost 60 cases from Thursday evening. Lancaster County has the third-highest number of cases behind Douglas and Hall counties, according to city and state health data.

Statewide, 15 people have died from the viral disease.

This is a developing story. Check back with JournalStar.com for updates.
'The choices that we make': How Lincoln's movements have changed since pandemic concerns set in
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News