Lincoln reports four new coronavirus cases

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln brought the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 49 on Friday morning, health officials said.

The new cases include three people in their 30s and one in their 60s, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating how they contracted the virus.

Earlier this week, the city reported its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.

As of noon Friday, Nebraska has reported 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up almost 60 cases from Thursday evening. Lancaster County has the third-highest number of cases behind Douglas and Hall counties, according to city and state health data.

Statewide, 15 people have died from the viral disease.

This is a developing story. Check back with JournalStar.com for updates.

