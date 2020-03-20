Lincoln reports first case of coronavirus

Of the tests in Lancaster County, all but one were negative, save for two that remain pending at corporate testing facilities.

The county also said it is monitoring 160 people due to their travel history.

Lopez said the city receives results from private health labs once their tests are completed, but officials don't know how many of those are pending.

Testing remains limited to those who are most vulnerable to develop COVID-19 or in high-risk populations — those with underlying medical conditions, for example — or those prioritized because of their professions, Gaylor Baird said, including health care workers, first responders and others.

The mayor said city officials are aware there are not enough tests for every individual who would like one, which may preclude health officials from discovering more positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the community.

Lincoln, like other communities, is waiting to hear back from the state and federal government about efforts to secure more tests or the individual components needed to complete them.