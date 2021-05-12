 Skip to main content
Lincoln reports additional COVID-19 death
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in Lancaster County to 233.

The death was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized, according to a news release.

The Health Department also reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 31,214.

There were 32 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County as of Wednesday, 18 of which were from Lancaster County. 

The county has administered a total of 165,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 136,257 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 

