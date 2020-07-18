Lincoln reports 38 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln reported 38 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the community total to 2,401 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

There were 311 new cases reported for the week as of Saturday afternoon, which is the highest weekly total since the health department began tracking the virus — the previous high was 299 for the week ending May 9.

But the health department also reported the highest number of tests in a week to date — 4,593. The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 6.8%, down from 7.4% the previous week.

Lancaster County's death toll remained at 14. The number of confirmed recoveries is 817.

The health department's COVID-19 risk dial is at orange, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.

As of Friday night, there had been 22,361 cases and 301 deaths linked to the virus statewide, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.