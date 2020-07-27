You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln reports 35 new coronavirus cases
Lincoln reports 35 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County added 35 coronavirus cases Monday, bring the community total to 2,837, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The number of deaths in the community remains at 14, and recoveries are up from 1,033 to 1,088. 

Hospitalizations have been slowly declining, with 13 people hospitalized locally with COVID-19. Ten are from Lancaster County. 

The local positivity rate is 6.6% this week, slightly below the rate of 6.8% since testing began in late February.

Lancaster County sets record for weekly COVID-19 cases

In Douglas County, there are concerns over reports that some people who have not been tested are being told they are positive for the virus, the Douglas County Health Department said Monday. 

Those who have received such a notification are asked to call 402-444-3400, so the health department can investigate the incidents. 

Statewide, there are 24,899 total cases and 317 deaths as of Monday evening. That includes 281 new cases confirmed Monday.

The state reports 117 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, of which 86 are in the Omaha area.

State officials have confirmed 18,520 recoveries to date.

Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

