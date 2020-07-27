Lincoln reports 35 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 35 coronavirus cases Monday, bring the community total to 2,837, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 14, and recoveries are up from 1,033 to 1,088.

Hospitalizations have been slowly declining, with 13 people hospitalized locally with COVID-19. Ten are from Lancaster County.

The local positivity rate is 6.6% this week, slightly below the rate of 6.8% since testing began in late February.

In Douglas County, there are concerns over reports that some people who have not been tested are being told they are positive for the virus, the Douglas County Health Department said Monday.

Those who have received such a notification are asked to call 402-444-3400, so the health department can investigate the incidents.

Statewide, there are 24,899 total cases and 317 deaths as of Monday evening. That includes 281 new cases confirmed Monday.

The state reports 117 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, of which 86 are in the Omaha area.

State officials have confirmed 18,520 recoveries to date.

