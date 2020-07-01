You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln reports 13th COVID-19 death
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln reports 13th COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln woman is the 13th Lancaster County resident to die of complications related to COVID-19.

The woman, who was hospitalized, was in her 80s, Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Wednesday. Twenty-three new lab-confirmed cases brought the county's total to 1,751.

The county's rate of positive tests inched up to 6.5% from 6.4% the previous day, and the state's also increased, from 10.7% to 10.8%.

The number of hospitalizations in Lincoln fell from 12 to nine, four of whom live in Lancaster County.

At least three new deaths were reported Wednesday in other counties — two in Hall County and one in Douglas County — bringing the state total to 276, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as the state's total of positive cases rose to 19,310.

Steven M. Sipple: If college football is to be played, Frost believes change of mindset needed
Bryan doctor sees concerning COVID-19 signs in Lincoln
Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bar owner defends wanting to stay open despite warnings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News