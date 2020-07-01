Lincoln reports 13th COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln woman is the 13th Lancaster County resident to die of complications related to COVID-19.

The woman, who was hospitalized, was in her 80s, Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Wednesday. Twenty-three new lab-confirmed cases brought the county's total to 1,751.

The county's rate of positive tests inched up to 6.5% from 6.4% the previous day, and the state's also increased, from 10.7% to 10.8%.

The number of hospitalizations in Lincoln fell from 12 to nine, four of whom live in Lancaster County.

At least three new deaths were reported Wednesday in other counties — two in Hall County and one in Douglas County — bringing the state total to 276, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as the state's total of positive cases rose to 19,310.

