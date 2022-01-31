 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln records 6 more deaths from COVID-19

An emerging subtype of the Omicron variant is reportedly spreading one and a half times faster than the original. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Six men from Lancaster County died due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 392.

Two of the men were vaccinated and four were not.

The vaccinated victims were both in their 60s. The unvaccinated deaths were a man in his 60s, one in his 70s and two in their 80s. All were hospitalized.

There are 140 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, including 104 from Lancaster County (10 on ventilators) and 36 from other communities (five on ventilators). That includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Nebraska may have been reached omicron peak
Nebraska won't issue new virus restrictions despite high hospitalizations
DHHS announces free COVID-19 tests for Nebraskans, help for hospitals
COVID cases peak in Nebraska, but hospitals haven't yet seen any relief

