Lincoln records 6 more deaths from COVID-19

Six men from Lancaster County died due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 392.

Two of the men were vaccinated and four were not.

The vaccinated victims were both in their 60s. The unvaccinated deaths were a man in his 60s, one in his 70s and two in their 80s. All were hospitalized.

There are 140 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, including 104 from Lancaster County (10 on ventilators) and 36 from other communities (five on ventilators). That includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

