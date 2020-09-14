Lincoln officials acknowledge latest test reporting glitch in announcing Monday numbers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second week in a row, technical glitches within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' reporting system delayed results in some cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 41 new coronavirus cases on Monday, but in a news release acknowledged that the glitches occurred.

Speaking to the Lincoln City Council, Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird said local and state health officials are working to address these glitches, which can delay precious time needed to trace potential high-risk contacts.

"No one is happy about it," she said.

The new cases pushed the local total to 5,196, with 21 deaths reported. There are 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln, including 10 residents of Lancaster County.

That's up from 27 patients hospitalized locally on Friday.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced five new positive cases Monday, bringing its total to 613 among the 3,730 tests administered since Aug. 12.

