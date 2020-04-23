× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The nurse from Nebraska packed a journal for his first trip to New York, but he chronicles his experience on Facebook instead.

It’s become his therapy. At the end of each 12-hour shift, on the shuttle from the hospital in one New York City suburb to his hotel in another, Nick Rainforth pulls out his phone and starts typing.

April 14: First day. No way to describe where I was or what I felt today. Every patient on my unit is Covid positive. Almost every patient on my unit will die.

April 17: Today was taxing. Started the day with a couple crashing/urgent intubation. My patients were not stable. One was made a Do Not Resuscitate. She won’t make it long. The other is younger than my parents.

April 19: Tough one again today. Did not sit down once for the first eight hours. My “stable” patient from yesterday coded/died for a bit before I got to work today. Spent the morning trying to get him back to stable.

April 21: I saw the semi parked out back today. They are “storing” bodies in it, due to the overwhelmed morgues/funeral homes. Makes it pretty real seeing bodies wheeled out to it.

And that was just his first week.

Seven more to go.

Up until earlier this month, the 37-year-old Crete High School grad was working at the corner of 70th and Van Dorn streets, a registered nurse and catheterization lab specialist at Pioneer Heart Institute.

But he wasn’t really working. The ban on elective procedures had sidelined him, and he was spending his days stapling together informational packets for patients.

“I wasn’t doing anything to help anybody and started getting a little frustrated,” he said this week. “I kept hearing about how bad New York was and how they were short-staffed and figured that would be the best place for me to go.”

His family asked: Can’t you go somewhere that’s a little bad, but not that bad?

“I thought, I might as well go to the worst of the worst.”

COVID-19 has hit the city hard, with 140,000 confirmed cases and nearly 11,000 deaths. Thousands of traveling nurses and other health care providers have joined the fight, living in hotels, working long hours and watching, often helplessly, as the disease runs its uncharted course.

Their ranks include nurses from Lincoln, thrust into conditions they couldn’t fathom just a few weeks ago.

‘It really is a horror story’

Nate Kathol had a new degree from Union College, a fresh registered nurse’s certification and job waiting for him in the neuroscience intensive care unit at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, Missouri.

Then a friend Snapchatted him in late March.

“He basically was like, ‘I have this crazy opportunity I’m going to do.’”

The friend was headed to New York. Did Kathol want to go, too?

The 23-year-old from Dodge thought about it. He talked to his family. “And I had a lot of pushback. Which, you know, is common sense. Your family isn’t going to want you to go risk your life in a large city far away from home during this time.”

He called the number his friend gave him. No answer. He called again and again. No answer.

He decided to give it a few more tries. “Someone answered the phone and the next thing I knew, I was told, you have 48 hours to pack your bags and get to New York City.”

He flew out of Omaha on March 27, reporting for work the next day.

And it wasn’t what he expected.

The new graduate thought he’d be supporting and serving existing and exhausted staff. No, he was told: He would either take over care for four or more intensive care patients or six to seven medical-surgical patients.

“I was like, ‘Whoa.’ That’s not safe. For myself or for the patients, especially as a new grad nurse. I can’t do that and I won’t do that.”

The supervisor tried to reassure him, he said. They were in a state of emergency, and they needed his help. He wasn’t going to lose his medical license, she told him.

He resisted. “I’m not going to put myself in that position to risk tons of patients’ lives that I probably would end up killing. As bad as that sounds, it’s just a fact of life.”

They sent him back to his hotel that first day. But it worked out.

He landed a leadership position with the same staffing company, which has deployed thousands of nurses, nurse practitioners and respiratory therapists to more than a dozen traditional and makeshift New York hospitals. His title is RN clinical lead, but he has multiple duties, he said, including coordinating rosters and staffing levels from the company’s command center in a hotel ballroom.

He wants to eventually go into hospital administration, and this will help. “I feel like this is going to be an absolutely insane resume builder. This is just something I was called to do in life.”

Kathol has been there for nearly a month, with at least another month to go.

And it’s as bad as you can imagine, he said.

“The stories you hear of these horrible conditions and people lacking (personal protective equipment), and patients dying left and right, and multiple, multiple deaths and putting them in food cooler trucks, it’s true. It’s really happening.”

He’s not on the front lines, but he’s close to those who are, and hears the stories.

In his nurse training, he didn’t think about running out of masks and gloves and gowns. He’d wear a mask and toss it when he was done, like it was nothing. He’d wear another one when needed. Now providers are expected to make one last for a week. Some places don’t have the oxygen they need.

And picture what it would be like to die alone, without family or friends — and often without even a nurse — at your side.

“You might just be at the end of life and they know you’re not going to survive and they’ll shut that door, and there’s nothing else that can be done,” he said. “We’re almost in like an apocalyptic time, which is sad to say. But it’s happening and it’s sad and it’s gruesome and it’s devastating.”

He worries that people in the Midwest aren’t worried enough. That they joke about it, and don’t think it’s real.

Take it seriously, he said.

“It really is a horror story, honestly.”

‘Constantly immersed in COVID’

Nick Rainforth almost didn’t make it to New York.

The registered nurse and former respiratory therapist brokered a leave of absence from Pioneer Heart Institute — his boss was generous, agreeing to fund Rainforth’s health insurance and benefits — and started talking with health care staffing recruiters.

“These guys are salesmen; they’re trying to pitch this company and what a great idea it is to go out to New York, and not letting you in on everything else that’s involved.”

Still, he picked one, and made arrangements to fly out on a Sunday.

He was busy his last week in Lincoln, spending time with his 11-year-old son, Caden, and trying to pack two months of supplies into a suitcase.

But on the Thursday before his flight, a pain in his chest started creeping into his arm. That night, while showering, he discovered his arm purple and bloated.

He ended up at the heart hospital the next day, diagnosed with a blocked vein beneath his collarbone. A doctor snaked a catheter from his elbow into his shoulder, releasing clot-busting medicine and giving him bad news: He wasn’t going to New York.

But in the morning, scans showed the medicine had done its job, his arm had returned to normal and his trip was still on.

He left the hospital Saturday. The next day, he was stepping off a plane at LaGuardia Airport and into the biggest ghost town.

“Nobody’s out, nobody’s doing anything. They’re practicing the social distancing a little better than Lincoln. They’re all scared. They all know someone who has gotten it and died or got sick.”

He was assigned to work at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, and given a room at a hotel in nearby Westbury.

The first day, after he got his ID badge and computer training, he told the nurse administrator he also had nearly a decade of experience as a respiratory therapist at Bryan West Campus.

“This lady came out of her chair. She was so excited. She said, ‘I’ve got big plans for you, honey.”

A day later, he was working in a makeshift intensive care unit, where every patient had COVID-19. Just three weeks before, it had been a pediatric ICU.

The staff had already adapted. “These people have had to adjust and learn to care for adult patients who are dying in the worst situation you can imagine. But these people have been amazing. I started talking to some of the nurses and it was unimaginable. Every one of their patients died.”

Much of the hospital has become an ICU. Before, it had four ICUs. Now it has 14, including a converted conference room — beds next to beds, no dividers, not much to protect providers.

“They’re constantly immersed in COVID,” Rainforth said.

He has to stretch his personal protective equipment, try to make his mask last a workweek. He was helping an infected patient when he felt a strap fail, the air rushing past the sides of the mask where it shouldn’t have.

He knows that if he hasn’t contracted the virus yet, or doesn’t have it now, he soon will, he said. He knows doctors and residents who tested positive last week, were sent home for three days, but were recalled to take care of patients.

“It’s everywhere, and there’s no way to avoid it in a hospital.”

He works 12-hour shifts, caring for the same patients as he did the day before, if they’re still in their beds the next day.

“It’s so up and down, it’s hard to know which one is stable and which one isn’t. They’re all at risk of you not seeing them when you come in for shift change the next day, because they could have died.”

One stands out. He was younger than most, in his 50s. They keep most patients sedated, even paralyzed, because their lungs can’t tolerate the extra effort required from simply being awake.

But this patient seemed stronger. Rainforth would give him a break in sedation, and the patient would follow his commands, nodding to answer questions, squeezing his hand when asked.

Rainforth returned to his hotel that night with a feeling of promise.

His patient coded that night. “They did a round of CPR and got him back, and it’s completely crazy thinking this guy was supposed to be coming around and turning the corner and was going to be one of our success stories, and he died there for a little while.”

There are moments of encouragement. A crowd of reporters and others gathered outside the hospital Tuesday as its 750th recovered COVID patient — a 69-year-old grandmother and special-ed teacher — was discharged. Rainforth shot a video from a hospital window.

Hope is important, he said. “You’ve got to maintain that, otherwise I think it would be too hard to give your everything if you thought there wasn’t hope it would get better.”

Rainforth had never been east of Chicago until now, so on a recent day off he toured New York. He walked through Times Square, went to Ground Zero, Wall Street, the Statue of Liberty. The streets were so empty he felt as if he were in a movie.

But he spends most of his time at work, or in his hotel room, or riding the shuttle between the two — his new normal until he returns in early June.

“It’s going to be life-changing,” he said. “I’m going to be a different person for sure and things that people shouldn’t have to see, I’m seeing. But that’s why I’m here.”

Creating community amid isolation

