Lincoln nearing 2,000 COVID-19 cases

Lincoln added 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,998.

The number of deaths remains at 13.

Total recoveries remain at 714, according to the daily report from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The overall positivity rate for testing in Lancaster County was slightly up from 6.5% to 6.6%. The state positivity rate slipped from 10.4% to 10.3%, and the national rate dropped from 9.7% to 9.3%.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Lincoln, including nine Lancaster County residents. One patient is on a ventilator.

Lancaster County's 338 cases during the last 14 days ranks second highest among the state's 93 counties for that time period, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Douglas County has reported 1,199 cases during that time, as reported on the updated DHHS dashboard.

Nebraska now has counted 20,623 positive cases of COVID-19.

The number of deaths is 284.

