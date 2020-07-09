You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln nearing 2,000 COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln nearing 2,000 COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln added 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,998.

The number of deaths remains at 13.

Total recoveries remain at 714, according to the daily report from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The overall positivity rate for testing in Lancaster County was slightly up from 6.5% to 6.6%. The state positivity rate slipped from 10.4% to 10.3%, and the national rate dropped from 9.7% to 9.3%.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Lincoln, including nine Lancaster County residents. One patient is on a ventilator.

Lancaster County's 338 cases during the last 14 days ranks second highest among the state's 93 counties for that time period, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Douglas County has reported 1,199 cases during that time, as reported on the updated DHHS dashboard.

Nebraska now has counted 20,623 positive cases of COVID-19.

The number of deaths is 284. 

Nebraska not planning to change guidance after threats from president to withhold fed dollars
State senators consider remote meeting, voting options for this month's session
BD partners with federal agency to invest $70M in Nebraska plants to make needles, syringes

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida and California set daily record for Covid deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News