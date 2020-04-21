Lincoln nearing 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing has confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the total number of cases to 91, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday.

More details on the individual cases were expected later Tuesday at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county has reported only one death to date, a man in his 50s who died earlier this month.

Entering Tuesday, Lancaster County had the fifth most confirmed cases in the state.

Hall County reported 531 cases, the most in the state and the most cases per capita in Nebraska.

The state's largest county, Douglas County, reported the second highest case total at 291.

Gaylor Baird and local health officials have urged people who show symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, to seek testing.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

