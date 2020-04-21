You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln nearing 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Lincoln nearing 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Testing has confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the total number of cases to 91, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday.

More details on the individual cases were expected later Tuesday at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing on the local response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The county has reported only one death to date, a man in his 50s who died earlier this month. 

Entering Tuesday, Lancaster County had the fifth most confirmed cases in the state. 

Hall County reported 531 cases, the most in the state and the most cases per capita in Nebraska.

City Hall: Lancaster County's coronavirus response includes planning for morbid possibility

The state's largest county, Douglas County, reported the second highest case total at 291.

Gaylor Baird and local health officials have urged people who show symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, to seek testing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

