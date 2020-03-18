Lincoln monitoring people returning from spring break ski trips

Lancaster County health officials will begin monitoring an additional 91 people Wednesday for COVID-19 symptoms, many of those returning from spring break, in particular those on ski trips in Colorado.

That's in addition to the 26 already being monitored because of travel history, said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, at a Wednesday news briefing.

No one in Lancaster County had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Health is working with the local health department after four counties with ski resorts were hard-hit by the virus, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

All Colorado ski resorts were closed over the weekend, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a strongly-worded warning urging anyone who has traveled to Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties over the past week to “minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.”