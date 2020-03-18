Lincoln monitoring people returning from spring break ski trips

Lancaster County health officials will begin monitoring an additional 91 people Wednesday for COVID-19 symptoms, many of those returning from spring break, in particular those on ski trips in Colorado.
That's in addition to the 26 already being monitored because of travel history, said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, at a Wednesday news briefing.
No one in Lancaster County had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Colorado Department of Health is working with the local health department after four counties with ski resorts were hard-hit by the virus, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
All Colorado ski resorts were closed over the weekend, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a strongly-worded warning urging anyone who has traveled to Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties over the past week to “minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.”
The mountain counties had extremely high rates of infection, according to the Colorado health department. Gunnison County had an infection rate of 64 per 100,000 people; Eagle County was at 61.9 and Pitkin County was at 61.4. These rates compare with a statewide rate of 3.2, OutThereColorado.com reported Tuesday.
Those counties are home to Vail, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte resorts, along with Aspen properties. Summit County includes Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper Mountain.
The department told people visiting Colorado from out of state who do not have symptoms (cough, fever and shortness of breath) that they could return home and practice social distancing there.
If they have symptoms, they were told to stay where they are, isolate from others, and call a health care provider or nurse line before seeking care.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
The change Monday afternoon follows federal guidelines.
Nebraskans aboard California cruise ship with coronavirus cases return home, will isolate themselves
The Nebraska residents were among those then taken for quarantine at a California military facility. Eight of them flew back to Nebraska on Monday, DHHS said.
Though the company did not say it would turn anyone away, it said it is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour be dedicated to seniors, who are the group most vulnerable to coronavirus.
The complex on the east side of 16th Street on UNL's City Campus is being prepared for the possibility of serving as a quarantine site for students who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bourbon Theatre, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley — the downtown live-music venues — have all closed and canceled show…
Three Pinnacle Bank Arena events scheduled in April have been postponed.
David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said so far United has announced plans to pull one flight per day from its local schedule.
Nine-year-old best friends find an old-fashioned way to stay close during time of coronavirus separation.
Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.
Only amid a pandemic does a measure designed to reduce in-person turnout for an election in America seem justified.
Gas prices are falling sharply as Americans heed the advice of officials and implement social distancing, reports AAA.
The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.
As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students…
TUESDAY (3-17) UPDATE: On Tuesday, Corrections Director Scott Frakes posted a Facebook message to the family members of inmates saying call ti…
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention r…
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for a four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature