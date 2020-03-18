You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln monitoring people returning from spring break ski trips
Lincoln monitoring people returning from spring break ski trips

FILE - This Nov. 23, 2013, file photo, shows a skier at Park City Mountain Resort, in Park City, Utah. A coalition of Utah ski resort managers from Alta Ski Area, Brighton Resort, Canyons Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort, Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort are reviving their plans for a series of interconnected chairlifts that would link seven ski areas that would give the state a Euro-style experience. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Lancaster County health officials will begin monitoring an additional 91 people Wednesday for COVID-19 symptoms, many of those returning from spring break, in particular those on ski trips in Colorado.

That's in addition to the 26 already being monitored because of travel history, said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, at a Wednesday news briefing. 

No one in Lancaster County had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Health is working with the local health department after four counties with ski resorts were hard-hit by the virus, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. 

All Colorado ski resorts were closed over the weekend, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a strongly-worded warning urging anyone who has traveled to Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties over the past week to “minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.”

The mountain counties had extremely high rates of infection, according to the Colorado health department. Gunnison County had an infection rate of 64 per 100,000 people; Eagle County was at 61.9 and Pitkin County was at 61.4. These rates compare with a statewide rate of 3.2, OutThereColorado.com reported Tuesday.

Those counties are home to Vail, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte resorts, along with Aspen properties. Summit County includes Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper Mountain.

The department told people visiting Colorado from out of state who do not have symptoms (cough, fever and shortness of breath) that they could return home and practice social distancing there.

If they have symptoms, they were told to stay where they are, isolate from others, and call a health care provider or nurse line before seeking care.

Hot food at Capitol discontinued
Nebraska Legislature
Hot food at Capitol discontinued

  JoAnne Young
  • Updated

Hy-Vee at the Capitol had a contract to supply lunch meals and sandwiches weekdays until the end of the legislative session, but because of COVID-19 concerns it has decided to shut down its operation early.

