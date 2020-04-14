Lincoln mayor urges those with symptoms to get tested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Anyone in the Lincoln area exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested for the disease, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.

Testing at the drive-thru sites provided by Bryan Health and CHI St. Elizabeth has expanded to a point where people outside of the groups initially prioritized for testing at those sites can get swabbed now, the mayor said.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials encourage those with symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath to use these testing services, beginning with completing a free online questionaire at BryanHealth.com or CHIHealth.com.

Testing is only available to those with a doctor's order or who receive an order from either of the hospitals after completing their free, screening questionnaire.

Bryan's site operates at its LifePointe campus, 7501 S. 27th St., from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and CHI's site is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

Both operate seven days a week.

People who get tested must self-quarantine at home until test results come back, which is generally within 48 hours, the city said.