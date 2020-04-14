You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln mayor urges those with symptoms to get tested
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Anyone in the Lincoln area exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested for the disease, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.

Testing at the drive-thru sites provided by Bryan Health and CHI St. Elizabeth has expanded to a point where people outside of the groups initially prioritized for testing at those sites can get swabbed now, the mayor said. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials encourage those with symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath to use these testing services, beginning with completing a free online questionaire at BryanHealth.com or CHIHealth.com.

Testing is only available to those with a doctor's order or who receive an order from either of the hospitals after completing their free, screening questionnaire. 

Bryan's site operates at its LifePointe campus, 7501 S. 27th St., from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and CHI's site is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.

Both operate seven days a week.

People who get tested must self-quarantine at home until test results come back, which is generally within 48 hours, the city said.

A single new case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Lincoln resident Tuesday, increasing the number of diagnoses in Lancaster County to 57.

The man was in his 30s, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed he contracted COVID-19 by community spread. 

Other new cases reported over the weekend and Monday were all community spread, meaning 40 of Lancaster County's 57 lab-confirmed cases were acquired from the community.

The county reports 1,705 negative tests, with nine more pending, and 77 individuals it is monitoring.

