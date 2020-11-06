Lincoln, Lancaster County to mandate masks in all indoor places except homes

Under those circumstances, Green said UNL would not cancel in-person classes or have students leave their on-campus housing arrangements.

"Our UNL leadership meets daily with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and those public health officials say that one of the safest places right now for our UNL community is on our campuses," Green wrote.

The chancellor added that managers should continue to be flexible in allowing employees to work remotely where possible, and that UNL did not see the need to restrict any research or creative activity on campus.

Green said UNL students and employees should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and observe hygiene practices.

"It is especially critical that we practice all of these safety measures not just on our campus, but particularly as we go off campus," Green wrote. "We must all do our part to help keep our broader Lincoln community safe."

Several Lincoln churches notified members late Friday that they would not have in-person services Sunday because of the red risk dial. Parishioners should check church websites for the latest information.