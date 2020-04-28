Lincoln-Lancaster County health official: We've weathered the storm well

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County's capacity to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains strong in part because of the collaboration of the local medical community, a public health official said Tuesday.

Jesse Davy of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department noted officials from Bryan Health and CHI Health, normally competing hospital systems, collaborated early and often with the local health department and hospitals outside of Lincoln to prepare.

Together in a unified plan, the hospitals committed to providing a bed to any pending case or COVID-19-positive case, Davy said.

Lancaster County's location in the U.S. and how seriously public health, hospital and elected officials in Lincoln took the coronavirus when it began spreading internationally have provided the county with time to plan and prepare for the virus's arrival so patients can be adequately treated, he said.

"The overriding thing has always been what can be done to protect our community," interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has said hospital capacity will remain a key factor in the decision locally about what restrictions to keep in place once the local directed health measure ends May 6.