Lincoln-Lancaster County health official: We've weathered the storm well
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department dashboard shows the concentration of cases by zip code.

Lancaster County's capacity to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains strong in part because of the collaboration of the local medical community, a public health official said Tuesday. 

Jesse Davy of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department noted officials from Bryan Health and CHI Health, normally competing hospital systems, collaborated early and often with the local health department and hospitals outside of Lincoln to prepare. 

Together in a unified plan, the hospitals committed to providing a bed to any pending case or COVID-19-positive case, Davy said.

Lancaster County's location in the U.S. and how seriously public health, hospital and elected officials in Lincoln took the coronavirus when it began spreading internationally have provided the county with time to plan and prepare for the virus's arrival so patients can be adequately treated, he said.

"The overriding thing has always been what can be done to protect our community," interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has said hospital capacity will remain a key factor in the decision locally about what restrictions to keep in place once the local directed health measure ends May 6.

Lincoln and Lancaster County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total to 157, following the discovery of 36 new cases the previous two days.

To date, Lancaster County has only reported one death. 

Four Lancaster County residents with COVID-19 remained hospitalized, with one on a ventilator, and overall, the hospitals in Lancaster County are treating 36 patients from across the state, with six on ventilators, Lopez said.

As it planned for the pandemic's arrival, the health department projected the needs of the hospital system for a population of 450,000 because people from across Southeast Nebraska come to Lincoln for medical care, Davy said.

Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, said the virus's  projected peak in Lancaster County has been pushed back to mid-May because of these efforts. 

But Davy said health officials here recognize the strain a surge in infections and hospitalizations could put on the hospitals. 

Working with the Lancaster County Medical Society, the health department identified a network of 7,000 medical professionals it can call upon in a moment's notice should a surge in cases put pressure on the health system in Lincoln, Davy said. 

"While we’ve weathered the storm well now, we can continue to weather storms as they may come,” Davy said. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

