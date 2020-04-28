Lincoln-Lancaster County health official: We've weathered the storm well

Lancaster County's capacity to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains strong in part because of the collaboration of the local medical community, a public health official said Tuesday.
Jesse Davy of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department noted officials from Bryan Health and CHI Health, normally competing hospital systems, collaborated early and often with the local health department and hospitals outside of Lincoln to prepare.
Together in a unified plan, the hospitals committed to providing a bed to any pending case or COVID-19-positive case, Davy said.
Lancaster County's location in the U.S. and how seriously public health, hospital and elected officials in Lincoln took the coronavirus when it began spreading internationally have provided the county with time to plan and prepare for the virus's arrival so patients can be adequately treated, he said.
"The overriding thing has always been what can be done to protect our community," interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has said hospital capacity will remain a key factor in the decision locally about what restrictions to keep in place once the local directed health measure ends May 6.
Lincoln and Lancaster County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total to 157, following the discovery of 36 new cases the previous two days.
To date, Lancaster County has only reported one death.
Four Lancaster County residents with COVID-19 remained hospitalized, with one on a ventilator, and overall, the hospitals in Lancaster County are treating 36 patients from across the state, with six on ventilators, Lopez said.
As it planned for the pandemic's arrival, the health department projected the needs of the hospital system for a population of 450,000 because people from across Southeast Nebraska come to Lincoln for medical care, Davy said.
Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, said the virus's projected peak in Lancaster County has been pushed back to mid-May because of these efforts.
But Davy said health officials here recognize the strain a surge in infections and hospitalizations could put on the hospitals.
Working with the Lancaster County Medical Society, the health department identified a network of 7,000 medical professionals it can call upon in a moment's notice should a surge in cases put pressure on the health system in Lincoln, Davy said.
"While we’ve weathered the storm well now, we can continue to weather storms as they may come,” Davy said.
Photos: Lincoln under the pandemic
Dandelions
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
