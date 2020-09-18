 Skip to main content
Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says
Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has contracted COVID-19, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.

Lopez remained isolated at home and has been in contact with Health Department staff, Gaylor Baird said. 

Lincoln-Lancaster County interim health director Pat Lopez speaks during a coronavirus news conference in May at City Hall. 

"She is doing well," said Scott Holmes, manager of the Health Department's Environmental Public Health division. 

Earlier in the week, Lopez was diagnosed with a sinus infection, but she decided to seek a COVID-19 test since some coronavirus symptoms overlap sinus infection symptoms, the mayor said.

Lopez did the right thing in getting tested and on Tuesday night heard back that she had COVID-19, Gaylor Baird said.

On Wednesday, Lopez was honored as the Inspire Woman of the Year, but her daughter accepted the award on her behalf and told the luncheon crowd her mother was recovering from a sinus infection.

Operations at the Health Department have not been interrupted with Lopez's diagnosis, Holmes said.

Lopez has worked tirelessly to keep Lincoln and Lancaster County safe during the pandemic and undertaken precautions to keep herself healthy knowing her work has not allowed her to stay home, Gaylor Baird said.

"This is yet another reminder that all of us are at risk of exposure to this extremely contagious virus when we are out and about," the mayor said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

