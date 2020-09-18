Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez has contracted COVID-19, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.

Lopez remained isolated at home and has been in contact with Health Department staff, Gaylor Baird said.

"She is doing well," said Scott Holmes, manager of the Health Department's Environmental Public Health division.

Earlier in the week, Lopez was diagnosed with a sinus infection, but she decided to seek a COVID-19 test since some coronavirus symptoms overlap sinus infection symptoms, the mayor said.

Lopez did the right thing in getting tested and on Tuesday night heard back that she had COVID-19, Gaylor Baird said.

On Wednesday, Lopez was honored as the Inspire Woman of the Year, but her daughter accepted the award on her behalf and told the luncheon crowd her mother was recovering from a sinus infection.

Operations at the Health Department have not been interrupted with Lopez's diagnosis, Holmes said.

Lopez has worked tirelessly to keep Lincoln and Lancaster County safe during the pandemic and undertaken precautions to keep herself healthy knowing her work has not allowed her to stay home, Gaylor Baird said.