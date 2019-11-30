Lincoln improves bicycle friendly status

The League of American Bicyclists announced that Lincoln has been designated as a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC).
The silver BFC award recognizes Lincoln’s commitment to improving conditions for cyclists through investments in bike education programs, events that promote and encourage cycling, pro-bike policies and bike infrastructure. Lincoln has been a Bronze Level cycling community since 2012.
“I’m proud of the work our City staff and community partners do to support cycling in Lincoln," said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. "In addition to promoting a healthy and sustainable community, cycling helps economic development by attracting new workers and supports our high quality of life with safe and convenient recreation and transportation.”
“I’m thrilled that we are able to achieve this improved national ranking,” said Susan Larson Rodenburg, chair of the Mayor’s Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee. “It shows what we can get done if both the public and private sectors commit to work together to create a safe cycling environment. Let’s continue our work and go for the gold.”
The five levels of the BFC award – diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, and honorable mention category – are designed to provide incentive for communities to continuously improve. Awarded communities must renew their status every four years.
The League of American Bicyclists promotes bicycling for fun, fitness and transportation, and works through advocacy and education for a bicycle-friendly America. For more information or to support the League, visit bikeleague.org.
For more information on cycling in Lincoln, visit bike.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Mike Heyl, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, at mheyl@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-3889.
