Lincoln hospitals and surgery centers postpone elective surgeries
Lincoln hospitals and surgery centers are postponing elective surgeries in response to COVID-19.

On Friday, Bryan Medical Center, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health Nebraska Heart and Lincoln Surgical Hospital announced they would postpone elective surgeries and procedures.

Patients who have surgeries scheduled in the next few weeks can expect their procedures to be postponed. The hospitals said the decision was made with the safety of patients, providers, nurses and other staff in mind.

The hospitals defined elective procedures as those that can wait 90 days without significantly affecting the well-being of the patient.

Earlier Friday during a news conference, Bryan officials noted that a number of surgeons had already been canceling elective procedures at its facilities.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said it was important to ensure supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, as well as donated blood, supplies of which have dropped lately because of the virus.

"If people can wait and have that procedure done, let's just say, 90 days from now, we would prefer that we go ahead and hold off and conserve on supplies and on blood," he said.

Earlier Friday, Lincoln's two main orthopedics providers also said they are going to stop doing elective procedures.

Lincoln contractors donate masks, other protective equipment to Bryan Health

In a joint news release, Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine said elective procedures will cease beginning Monday for the "foreseeable future."

Both the U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have  recommended elective surgeries be put on pause.

The news release said doctors at both practices will continue to see patients and also do emergency surgeries when necessary.

The two orthopedic practices did not give a time frame for resuming elective surgeries but said they would reschedule procedures "as soon as safely possible."

