Lincoln hospitals and surgery centers postpone elective surgeries

Lincoln hospitals and surgery centers are postponing elective surgeries in response to COVID-19.

On Friday, Bryan Medical Center, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health Nebraska Heart and Lincoln Surgical Hospital announced they would postpone elective surgeries and procedures.

Patients who have surgeries scheduled in the next few weeks can expect their procedures to be postponed. The hospitals said the decision was made with the safety of patients, providers, nurses and other staff in mind.

The hospitals defined elective procedures as those that can wait 90 days without significantly affecting the well-being of the patient.

Earlier Friday during a news conference, Bryan officials noted that a number of surgeons had already been canceling elective procedures at its facilities.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said it was important to ensure supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, as well as donated blood, supplies of which have dropped lately because of the virus.

"If people can wait and have that procedure done, let's just say, 90 days from now, we would prefer that we go ahead and hold off and conserve on supplies and on blood," he said.