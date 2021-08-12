Lincoln hospitals, and others in Nebraska, mandating employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraska's largest hospital systems on Thursday announced plans to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a joint statement, leaders from Bryan Health, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine joined several other health care organizations in making the announcement, which did not offer details of when the vaccine would be required or what consequences employees might face if they do not get vaccinated.

"To ensure the safety of our patients, employees and communities, several of Nebraska’s leading health systems will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the statement said. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at protecting against serious infection and hospitalization. More than 125 professional health associations and health care systems are calling for mandatory vaccination of health care professionals.

"Each of our organizations take very seriously the responsibility of providing health care to people of all ages and all backgrounds in our communities," the statement said. "Vaccination against COVID-19 is an important step to stop the pandemic and allow our teams to work in the safest way possible."

The statement said employees and physicians can apply for a medical or religious exemption to being vaccinated.