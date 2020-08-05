You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln has 17th COVID-19 death
Lincoln has 17th COVID-19 death

A woman in her 90s died from COVID-19 in Lincoln, marking the 17th coronavirus-related death in Lancaster County, the city-county health department said in a news release Wednesday.

The total number of cases in Lancaster County grew to 3,215, including 20 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. 

Recoveries are up from 1,334 to 1,403, officials said. There are 22 people hospitalized locally for coronavirus, including 11 from Lancaster County. 

After three straight weeks of 300-plus new cases, numbers this week are expected to come in well below that figure. At 6.4%, the positivity rate for tests returned this week is at its lowest level since June.

Drive-thru testing sites remain open by appointment at Bryan Health LifePointe, south of 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, and Gateway Mall. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

